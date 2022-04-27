headset

if it was throwaway beer the attendant would just scoop it up in the pint glasses - you can tell by the way they are doing it - it's topping pints up to sell.





the doo gooders go on about hooligans and, then you've got dirty bastards like that working behind the scenes probably to order. Wembley and the FA want fucking for that



the pricing is shocking with it - is it any wonder people get pissed up and powdered up before going to these events







and its a lot cheaper







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10750899/Fans-disgusted-footage-showing-staff-Wembley-scooping-spilt-beer-drip-tray.html#comments







