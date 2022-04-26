Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Football and boxing fans are disgusted by footage showing staff at Wembley  (Read 30 times)
on: Today at 08:02:27 AM
it is fucking disgusting as well and I wouldn't be surprised if they did flog them off as pints.


if it was throwaway beer the attendant would just scoop it up in the pint glasses - you can tell by the way they are doing it - it's topping pints up to sell.


the doo gooders go on about hooligans and, then you've got dirty bastards like that working behind the scenes probably to order. Wembley and the FA want fucking for that

the pricing is shocking with it - is it any wonder people get pissed up and powdered up before going to these events monkey



and its a lot cheaper



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10750899/Fans-disgusted-footage-showing-staff-Wembley-scooping-spilt-beer-drip-tray.html#comments
