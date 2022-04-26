Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
headset
« on: Today at 07:44:56 AM »
some massacre that on the streets of London - obviously known to each other going off reports.

that said if it's family rather than friends what a fucking mixed-up fucker slaughtering your own flesh n blood so to speak.

600k home so not exactly poverty-stricken either.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10752419/Victims-London-bloodbath-revealed-police-quiz-suspect-20s-suspicion-murder.html
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:20:28 AM »
600K is nowt in London mate.

Bewer i worked with down there in 2016 paid 450k for a one bed flat in a three storey Victorian house that had been divided up into three flats. Will be worth well over 500k now. 

Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:03:56 AM »
What the fuck does the value of the property have to do with anything?
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:29 PM »
To some Blairites it remains their blinkered view

What the fuck does the value of the property have to do with anything?
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:28:59 PM »
To some Blairites it remains their blinkered view
