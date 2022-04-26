Welcome,
April 26, 2022, 03:00:29 PM
A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
Author
Topic: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Posts: 5 090
A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
«
on:
Today
at 07:44:56 AM »
some massacre that on the streets of London - obviously known to each other going off reports.
that said if it's family rather than friends what a fucking mixed-up fucker slaughtering your own flesh n blood so to speak.
600k home so not exactly poverty-stricken either.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10752419/Victims-London-bloodbath-revealed-police-quiz-suspect-20s-suspicion-murder.html
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 616
Re: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:20:28 AM »
600K is nowt in London mate.
Bewer i worked with down there in 2016 paid 450k for a one bed flat in a three storey Victorian house that had been divided up into three flats. Will be worth well over 500k now.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 423
Re: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:03:56 AM »
What the fuck does the value of the property have to do with anything?
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 170
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:28:29 PM »
To some Blairites it remains their blinkered view
What the fuck does the value of the property have to do with anything?
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 170
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: A family destroyed: Victims of London bloodbath
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:28:59 PM »
To some Blairites it remains their blinkered view
Logged
