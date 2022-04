headset

Offline



Posts: 5 090





Posts: 5 090 Rishi Sunak’s leadership hopes fade « on: Today at 06:42:36 AM »



Boris drops as well - Priti Petal is the biggest climber in the ratings with her Rwandan proposal after being recently rock bottom.











https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/18365418/rishi-sunaks-leadership-hopes-fade/



after recent figures from here to zero revealed.Boris drops as well - Priti Petal is the biggest climber in the ratings with her Rwandan proposal after being recently rock bottom. Logged