May 21, 2022, 06:00:31 AM
Author Topic: Leeds run-in  (Read 198 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: April 26, 2022, 05:41:47 AM »
Is the stuff of relegation 
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 06:06:10 AM »
it's a naughty run in that - that said I can see them sneaking some points - it often works out like that - they will be coupon busters in at least one of those games against the three 'big' clubs.
 it would be good to see them drop though so fingers crossed on that bit - it's Burnley or Everton for me.

it's looking like the new yank manager was a good move in the end.

it just doesn't sound right an American accent as a football manager in the premier league.

I keep waiting for him to say soccer - which grinds on me when the yanks say it instead of football monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:07:53 AM »
Ahem  :alastair: :alastair: :alastair: :alastair: :alastair: :alastair: :alastair:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:21 AM »
bob the predictor - you'll be putting towersy out of a job if you carry on like this monkey
