headset

Online



Posts: 5 236





Posts: 5 236 Re: Leeds run-in « Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 06:06:10 AM »

.

.

it would be good to see them drop though so fingers crossed on that bit - it's Burnley or Everton for me.



it's looking like the new yank manager was a good move in the end.



it just doesn't sound right an American accent as a football manager in the premier league.



I keep waiting for him to say soccer - which grinds on me when the yanks say it instead of football it's a naughty run in that - that said I can see them sneaking some points - it often works out like that - they will be coupon busters in at least one of those games against the three 'big' clubs.it would be good to see them drop though so fingers crossed on that bit - it's Burnley or Everton for me.it's looking like the new yank manager was a good move in the end.it just doesn't sound right an American accent as a football manager in the premier league.I keep waiting for him to say soccer - which grinds on me when the yanks say it instead of football « Last Edit: April 26, 2022, 07:16:07 AM by headset » Logged