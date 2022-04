headset

Posts: 5 090 DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « on: Today at 05:20:07 AM »





yes, the clearest hint yet that Donal Trump will make a return for the presidential hot seat in 2024.



I think he will win as well - sleepy Joe has not really done much for the USA as far as I can tell.



good to see Piers back on the box to take on the wokies & snowflakes





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18363849/piers-morgan-uncensored-watch-donald-trump-twitter-tonight/





Posts: 7 427 Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:14 PM » God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad! Logged

Posts: 837 Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:35:23 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:31:14 PM God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban



Sorry to push this point but how did Trump hand back Afghanistan to the Taliban when Afghanistan had a Government led by Ghani from 2014 to August 2021 Sorry to push this point but how did Trump hand back Afghanistan to the Taliban when Afghanistan had a Government led by Ghani from 2014 to August 2021 Logged

Posts: 837 Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:01:19 PM » And the fact Biden was on record prior to his election saying he would withfraw troops



And then after he was elected saying it's his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan



How do you explain that? Logged

Posts: 7 427 Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:33:30 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 07:01:19 PM And the fact Biden was on record prior to his election saying he would withfraw troops



And then after he was elected saying it's his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan



How do you explain that?



Trump's administration did a direct deal with the Taliban on 29/02/2020 in Doha(sp), with the Afghan Gov't excluded. Biden said he'd withdraw without the knowledge that Trump already had a deal, and when it all kicked off he had to react. The whole sorry mess is 100% Trump! Trump's administration did a direct deal with the Taliban on 29/02/2020 in Doha(sp), with the Afghan Gov't excluded. Biden said he'd withdraw without the knowledge that Trump already had a deal, and when it all kicked off he had to react. The whole sorry mess is 100% Trump! Logged

Posts: 667 Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:43:48 PM » Trump's proposed withdrawal from Afghanistan was conditional. As the US gradually pulled out the Taliban were expected to meet certain criteria before the next phase was began.



Biden saw an upcoming anniversary of the US incursion so ordered an immediate pullback. The Taliban couldn't believe their luck



Trump also told Putin that if he invaded Ukraine he'd bomb Moscow. Logged