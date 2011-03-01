headset

« on: Today at 05:20:07 AM »





yes, the clearest hint yet that Donal Trump will make a return for the presidential hot seat in 2024.



I think he will win as well - sleepy Joe has not really done much for the USA as far as I can tell.



good to see Piers back on the box to take on the wokies & snowflakes





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18363849/piers-morgan-uncensored-watch-donald-trump-twitter-tonight/





