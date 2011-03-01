Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored  (Read 149 times)
headset
« on: Today at 05:20:07 AM »
the don could be on his way back monkey


yes, the clearest hint yet that Donal Trump will make a return for the presidential hot seat in 2024.

I think he will win as well - sleepy Joe has not really done much for the USA as far as I can tell.

good to see Piers back on the box to take on the wokies & snowflakes :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18363849/piers-morgan-uncensored-watch-donald-trump-twitter-tonight/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:36:43 AM »
No way will his ego make the show unwatchable, no sir-ee
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:37 AM »
Decent show. Will be dependent on who the gusts are though. Certainly enjoyed the first episode.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:14 PM »
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:20:33 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:31:14 PM
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!


Alaskans will be worried too  monkey
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:34:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:20:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:31:14 PM
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!


Alaskans will be worried too  monkey

Do you mean Greenlanders?
