April 26, 2022, 03:00:23 PM
Topic: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
headset
DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 05:20:07 AM
the don could be on his way back
yes, the clearest hint yet that Donal Trump will make a return for the presidential hot seat in 2024.
I think he will win as well - sleepy Joe has not really done much for the USA as far as I can tell.
good to see Piers back on the box to take on the wokies & snowflakes
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/18363849/piers-morgan-uncensored-watch-donald-trump-twitter-tonight/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 05:36:43 AM
No way will his ego make the show unwatchable, no sir-ee
Bernie
Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 10:21:37 AM
Decent show. Will be dependent on who the gusts are though. Certainly enjoyed the first episode.
Squarewheelbike
Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 12:31:14 PM
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!
El Capitan
Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 01:20:33 PM
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!
Alaskans will be worried too
Winston
Re: DON HIS WAY Piers Morgan Uncensored
Today
at 01:34:07 PM
God help the world if Trump gets back in. After handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban, what's his next move? Everything between Stettin and Trieste back to his mate Vlad!
Alaskans will be worried too
Do you mean Greenlanders?
