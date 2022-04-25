Welcome,
April 30, 2022, 01:10:54 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is our season done?
Author
Topic: Is our season done? (Read 630 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Is our season done?
«
on:
April 25, 2022, 09:17:45 PM »
Someone tells me Preston is sold out. Will be nice if theres a chance .
headset
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #1 on:
April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM »
that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.
so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.
its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #2 on:
April 26, 2022, 05:34:21 AM »
Bloody hell! 5,649 tickets sold. Were there and it will be a good day even if nowt to play for. Not far short of 25% of our home crowds.
headset
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #3 on:
April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM »
Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.
other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.
it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in
Bill Buxton
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #4 on:
April 26, 2022, 09:40:42 AM »
Yes.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #5 on:
April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM »
The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on
Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)
The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #6 on:
April 26, 2022, 06:16:29 PM »
Be interesting if United fall over v QPR
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #7 on:
April 27, 2022, 05:09:12 PM »
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves
1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like
Squarewheelbike
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #8 on:
April 27, 2022, 10:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 27, 2022, 05:09:12 PM
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves
1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like
When Jack relegated Bobby!
headset
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #9 on:
April 28, 2022, 08:06:55 AM »
all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #10 on:
April 28, 2022, 08:27:35 AM »
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #11 on:
April 28, 2022, 09:07:02 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 28, 2022, 08:27:35 AM
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Shaddapp, yer grump
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #12 on:
April 28, 2022, 11:46:58 AM »
But isn't that what we want ?
Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third
Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #13 on:
April 28, 2022, 12:01:53 PM »
Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after qualifying for the Play Off as a wild card.
Id suggest that the 6th place is akin to the Wild Card slot.
Logged
headset
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #14 on:
April 28, 2022, 03:48:53 PM »
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.
I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.
I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #15 on:
April 28, 2022, 04:03:37 PM »
Quote from: headset on April 28, 2022, 03:48:53 PM
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.
I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.
I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended
We are only two goals different to Sheff U. We almost certainly need to win both games so that makes up the two. I think United will fluff it. We just need to win them both.
PS Bradford beat us 3 times in the season when we went up v Chelsea, but we still knocked them over in game 4
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #16 on:
April 28, 2022, 06:04:32 PM »
John Hendrie made Pally look stupid in those three games.
headset
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:35 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 28, 2022, 04:03:37 PM
Quote from: headset on April 28, 2022, 03:48:53 PM
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.
I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.
I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended
We are only two goals different to Sheff U. We almost certainly need to win both games so that makes up the two. I think United will fluff it. We just need to win them both.
PS Bradford beat us 3 times in the season when we went up v Chelsea, but we still knocked them over in game 4
a good point made bob
as much as i hate to say it - i beg to differ on the outcome - ive a gut feeling and ive said it on another post that we will both win our remaing games - meaning we miss out
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:08 AM »
Living in the shadow of Rotherham and Barnsley not to mention not being the second club of a city can't be easy.
Sheffu's form isn't great. They only beat Cardiff and QPR by 1 - 0. Away from home it's worse with draws against Brizle City and Blackpool and defeat at Stoke.
QPR aren't on great form either but have had very tough games recently and won their last home game albeit against the cheats of Derby.
Fulham are better away than at home.
We need to win tomorrow.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:33:53 PM by Westlane_rightwinger
»
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 01:13:33 PM »
Wonder what the crowd will be? It was bloody quiet the other night
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:15 PM »
South Stand looks busier than Wednesday. Less than 600 tickets left in there
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 02:31:18 PM »
Is Crooks back?
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 02:56:20 PM »
Yep.
Club say that weve got just over 5k left from the home seats.
If QPR get something tonight .
Logged
Bill Buxton
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:03 PM »
QPR losing and being battered. Those three home defeats in a row destroyed our season.
Bill Buxton
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:43 PM »
On the whole its the highest scoring teams that get promoted from the Championship. Lets hope Wilder is able to make Boro a high scoring team. For season after season we have been inept in front of goal. Can he do it?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:14 PM »
Well go up next week, yer bloody white feathers
