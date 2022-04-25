headset

Posts: 5 119 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM » that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.



so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.



its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off Logged

Posts: 5 119 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM »



other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.



it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in Logged

Posts: 1 175Fred West ruined my wife Re: Is our season done? « Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM » The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on



Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)



The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures! Logged

Posts: 5 119 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 AM » all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on Logged

Posts: 1 175Fred West ruined my wife Re: Is our season done? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 AM » But isn't that what we want ?



Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third



Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it



Mountain KingPosts: 5 089 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 PM » Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after qualifying for the Play Off as a wild card.



Posts: 5 119 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:48:53 PM » you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.



I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.





I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended





We are only two goals different to Sheff U. We almost certainly need to win both games so that makes up the two. I think United will fluff it. We just need to win them both.



a good point made bob



a good point made bob

as much as i hate to say it - i beg to differ on the outcome - ive a gut feeling and ive said it on another post that we will both win our remaing games - meaning we miss out