April 29, 2022, 04:15:57 PM
Author Topic: Is our season done?  (Read 540 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: April 25, 2022, 09:17:45 PM »
Someone tells me Preston is sold out. Will be nice if theres a chance.
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM »
that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.

so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.

its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 05:34:21 AM »
Bloody hell! 5,649 tickets sold. Were there and it will be a good day even if nowt to play for. Not far short of 25% of our home crowds.
headset
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM »
Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.

other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.

it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: April 26, 2022, 09:40:42 AM »
Yes.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM »
The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on

Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)

The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: April 26, 2022, 06:16:29 PM »
Be interesting if United fall over v QPR
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: April 27, 2022, 05:09:12 PM »
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves

1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: April 27, 2022, 10:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 27, 2022, 05:09:12 PM
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves

1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like  :bc: :bc: :bc:

When Jack relegated Bobby!
headset
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 AM »
all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:27:35 AM »
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:07:02 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:27:35 AM
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.

Shaddapp, yer grump
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 AM »
But isn't that what we want ?

Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third

Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it
Ben G
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 PM »
Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after qualifying for the Play Off as a wild card.

Id suggest that the 6th place is akin to the Wild Card slot.
headset
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:48:53 PM »
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.

I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.


I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:03:37 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:48:53 PM
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.

I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.


I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended




We are only two goals different to Sheff U. We almost certainly need to win both games so that makes up the two. I think United will fluff it. We just need to win them both.  :like:

PS Bradford beat us 3 times in the season when we went up v Chelsea, but we still knocked them over in game 4
Ben G
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:04:32 PM »
John Hendrie made Pally look stupid in those three games.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:17:35 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:03:37 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:48:53 PM
you don't have to be in the greatest of form to gain promotion through the playoffs.

I can't remember who but did a side not make it up one year - drawing all games and winning on the penalty shootouts/away goals rule if memory serves me right.


I get our goal difference might catch us out when looking for a playoff spot, but I would be more inclined to say previous results have done us in any failure rather than blame a lack of goals - no pun intended




We are only two goals different to Sheff U. We almost certainly need to win both games so that makes up the two. I think United will fluff it. We just need to win them both.  :like:

PS Bradford beat us 3 times in the season when we went up v Chelsea, but we still knocked them over in game 4

a good point made bob :like:

as much as i hate to say it  - i beg to differ on the outcome - ive a gut feeling and ive said it on another post that we will both win our remaing games - meaning we miss out
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:54:08 AM »
Living in the shadow of Rotherham and Barnsley not to mention not being the second club of a city can't be easy.

Sheffu's form isn't great. They only beat Cardiff and QPR by 1 - 0. Away from home it's worse with draws against Brizle City and Blackpool and defeat at Stoke.

QPR aren't on great form either but have had very tough games recently and won their last home game albeit against the cheats of Derby.

Fulham are better away than at home.

We need to win tomorrow.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:13:33 PM »
Wonder what the crowd will be? It was bloody quiet the other night
Ben G
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:53:15 PM »
South Stand looks busier than Wednesday. Less than 600 tickets left in there
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:31:18 PM »
Is Crooks back?
Ben G
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:56:20 PM »
Yep.

Club say that weve got just over 5k left from the home seats.

If QPR get something tonight.
