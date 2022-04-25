Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 28, 2022, 03:07:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is our season done?  (Read 367 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 632



View Profile
« on: April 25, 2022, 09:17:45 PM »
Someone tells me Preston is sold out. Will be nice if theres a chance.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 105


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM »
that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.

so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.

its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 632



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2022, 05:34:21 AM »
Bloody hell! 5,649 tickets sold. Were there and it will be a good day even if nowt to play for. Not far short of 25% of our home crowds.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 105


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM »
Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.

other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.

it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in :like:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 516


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 26, 2022, 09:40:42 AM »
Yes.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 173


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM »
The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on

Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)

The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 632



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 26, 2022, 06:16:29 PM »
Be interesting if United fall over v QPR
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 632



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM »
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves

1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 431


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves

1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like  :bc: :bc: :bc:

When Jack relegated Bobby!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 105


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:55 AM »
all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 081



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:27:35 AM »
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 632



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:07:02 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:27:35 AM
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.

Shaddapp, yer grump
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 173


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:46:58 AM »
But isn't that what we want ?

Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third

Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 081



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:53 PM »
Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after qualifying for the Play Off as a wild card.

Id suggest that the 6th place is akin to the Wild Card slot.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 