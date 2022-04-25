Welcome,
April 28, 2022, 03:07:24 PM
Is our season done?
Author
Topic: Is our season done? (Read 367 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Is our season done?
April 25, 2022, 09:17:45 PM
Someone tells me Preston is sold out. Will be nice if theres a chance .
headset
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM
that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.
so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.
its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 05:34:21 AM
Bloody hell! 5,649 tickets sold. Were there and it will be a good day even if nowt to play for. Not far short of 25% of our home crowds.
headset
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM
Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.
other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.
it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in
Bill Buxton
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 09:40:42 AM
Yes.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM
The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on
Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)
The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
April 26, 2022, 06:16:29 PM
Be interesting if United fall over v QPR
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
Yesterday
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves
1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like
Squarewheelbike
Re: Is our season done?
Yesterday
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 05:09:12 PM
Here we go then. Time for a wash then a few tinctures before a thunderous victory which will transform our goal diff, having United shite themselves
1974, Preston, last game. Just saying, like
When Jack relegated Bobby!
headset
Re: Is our season done?
Today
all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
Today at 08:27:35 AM
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Is our season done?
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:27:35 AM
If we do make it itll be the least inspiring Play Off qualification since Barnsley 1990.
Shaddapp, yer grump
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Is our season done?
Today
But isn't that what we want ?
Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third
Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Is our season done?
Today at 12:01:53 PM
Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 after qualifying for the Play Off as a wild card.
Id suggest that the 6th place is akin to the Wild Card slot.
Tory Cunt
