headset

Online



Posts: 5 105





Posts: 5 105 Re: Is our season done? « Reply #1 on: April 26, 2022, 05:30:31 AM » that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.



so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.



headset

Online



Posts: 5 105





Re: Is our season done? « Reply #3 on: April 26, 2022, 07:31:44 AM »



other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.



Agreed I will only miss it if the is something to play for.

other than that I dislike 12.30 kickoffs at the best of times so avoid them as much as possible.

it will be a belter of an away support/atmosphere if its game on mind you - that's when the jealousy of not having a ticket would kick in

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 173





Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Is our season done? « Reply #5 on: April 26, 2022, 01:26:15 PM » The second Sheffield outfit have 2 tricky fixtures left, QPR (a) and Fulham (h), they are not nailed on

Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)

The real difficulty is us winning any of our 3 remaining fixtures!



Blackburn are Bmuff (h) and Brum (a)



headset

Online



Posts: 5 105





Re: Is our season done? « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:55 AM » all still to play for after last night's victory - I hope Preston presents itself for you Bob - I will be a tad jealous watching on the small screen if its game on

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 173





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 173Fred West ruined my wife Re: Is our season done? « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:46:58 AM » But isn't that what we want ?



Arriving last minute as 6th has to get in the heads of Bmuff or Forest who will likely finish third



Don't care how we make the play offs just that if we get there we make a decent go of it



