headset

Offline



Posts: 5 097





Posts: 5 097

Re: Is our season done? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:30:31 AM » that's a cracking support/turnout given the odds are well stacked against us, but plenty of die-hards will be saying we don't want to miss this one if the is something to play for.



so rather than gamble on a mad rush - have gone in early to snap them up + this might sound daft it's enjoyable watching boro now win, lose or draw due to the fact we do tend to have more of a go under Wilder in games. So the is always that to take into account.



its always on for me whilst the maths say it is but head says its highly unlikely we will pull a play off spot off