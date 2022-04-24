headset

yes, the final game of this weekend's Super Sunday is on the horizon and it gives headset one last chance to bring home the bacon as he takes on the bookies once more.

the 4.30 kick-off features everyone's favourite second Liverpool and my money once again is going on the redmen.

Given Burnely are leading - super Frank could be back managing in the Championship if he is not careful - that's if they don't sack him.

I would like a big one down be Everton or Leeds. Given the recent resurgence of Burnley - maybe Dyche was the problem. I thought it was a daft move to sack him, but its looking like the right move now.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool 3-0

First Goal Scorer16/1

Liverpool v Everton

Virgil van Dijk

11/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Liverpool v Everton

A tricky game this for the redmen as they look to keep in touch with Man City and keep the dreams of the Quad alive.. YNWA