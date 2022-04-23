Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fury v Whyte  (Read 68 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:41:33 PM »
Wembley looks stunning all lit up.

I fancy Fury to outbox him and get a stoppage R7 onwards.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:53:07 PM »
team fury sat here... but if whyte takes it .. good on him
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:01:00 PM »
he is hard to topple in the walk-in...


worth his wait in gold is tyson
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:49 PM »
sound of the No1


my colloseum crew mcl
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:08:55 PM »
sound of the No 1



sound of Tyson fury..


sound of the monkey - the sound of Norton road...

sound of god save my queen


ORIGINAL...


sound of the headaset!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDTY3FUxT9g
Ben G
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:35:29 PM »
Insomnia blasting out now !

https://youtu.be/P8JEm4d6Wu4
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:41:57 PM »
Nearly knocked his head off with that uppercut!

Team Fury!
