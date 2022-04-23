Welcome,
April 23, 2022, 06:10:45 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
boro matchday thread!
Author
Topic: boro matchday thread! (Read 189 times)
headset
and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
boro matchday thread!
«
on:
Today
at 02:11:31 PM »
the bets are on - could big josh be the boro savior - I hope so -ive gone with him.
Josh Coburn
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer40/1
Swansea v Middlesbrough. £2.50
Duncan Watmore
Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer33/1
Swansea v Middlesbrough £2.50
Martin Payero
14/1
Last Goal Scorer
Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00
Paddy McNair
9/2
Anytime Goalscorer
Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00
Isaiah Jones
5/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00
CMON BORO LETS HAVE A PERFORMANCE THAT COMES WITH THREE BIG POINTS.
plazmuh
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:12:59 PM »
Bill Buxton
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:51:43 PM »
Looking at the League table we could easily end up about 13/14 th if our terrible run of form continues.
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:53:17 PM »
luton only bag a draw with blackpool - that's in favour of those chasing a top 6 spot. Had they won that would have been them gone for me.
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:54:56 PM »
the wilder song is getting sung . the love affair is still on
Oh WILDER SAID... HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:01:22 PM »
the kick-off is here - its time to put the taffs to the sword on St George's day
get into them Boro
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:09:34 PM »
i think bola hit default then and hit it low - maybe a little dink chip would have been better with Coburn on the pitch.
good boro play though
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:20:50 PM »
a live link for any tight bastards ------------------------ that couldn't be arsed traveling or shelling out whilst abroad
- u part-time bastards
I'm good to fellow boro fans me...
https://soccer24hd.com/home.html
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:27:07 PM »
Losing midfield.
Jones stuck at right back.
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:48:14 PM »
I'd have that Piroe in the Boro team like
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:50:50 PM »
playing well enough. they knock it about well and look like a good team. who for obvious reasons don't have the right players to make it all work given their league position.
all that said we' should be 1.0 up with a Watmore goal which he should have finished off if I
am going to be critical.
0-0 however is still not a bad scoreline
good to hear the national anthem getting sung on st Georges day - that will have pissed any 'minority' moon heads off
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:51:32 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 03:48:14 PM
I'd have that Piroe in the Boro team like
good shout
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:00:11 PM »
Like watching paint dry again.
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:05:16 PM »
cmon boro - make this 2nd half count - points mean prizes
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:08:19 PM »
BOOM
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:08:59 PM »
Boom Fuck
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:09:12 PM »
fucking ave it....I'm Aussie and I'm Riley McGree...
oh you dirty cunt they've equalized ..
tav might live to regret that miss.
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:11:09 PM »
Tav is shite
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:17:48 PM »
fucking mental ... two smashed against the bar...
the has got to be a winner...
follow follow follow!!!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:22:12 PM »
Weve done more in this half so far than the previous two games.
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:23:55 PM »
I would take the top 2 off ... they've had their chance and done ok without scoring
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:26:31 PM »
I like Daniel's, hes alright.
We would have been well fucked by now with Lumley in
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:28:35 PM »
its written in the stars for Arron Connely to bag the winner - he must give us something before the season ends....unless he is waiting to hit the winner in the play off final
cmon arron lad
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:31:04 PM »
Got news for yerr.......there ain't gonna be now playoffs
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:32:29 PM »
Look at that free kick by Tav....ffs
Bill Buxton
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:32:54 PM »
Connolly and Sporar are just a couple of duds. No goals from them for the rest of the season.
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 04:34:11 PM »
the might be 'playoffs' if we sort our set pice game out...
we've been shite on that side of things years..even with pulis and Warnock the set piece masters in charge.
Wilder the players are just following the trend
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 04:45:29 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 04:32:29 PM
Look at that free kick by Tav....ffs
we've been like that for years..(stat-wise)
its shocking really .... what a dirty stat that would look over the last 5 years...
no cunt in the media will roll that one - without getting a club ban
we should get a petition up for westy Nichols to ask it in his next Wilder presser
Bill Buxton
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 04:48:51 PM »
Looks like the season is now over. A win is essential today.
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 04:55:51 PM »
i think you are on the button bill ...another championship season beckons ...unless u don't renew that is.....UTB
kippers
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 05:00:30 PM »
Wasnt bad.
We look shakey at the back with Bamba.
Lack of composure from Connolly.
McGree outstanding as was Dijksteel.
Go and get Piroe in summer Wilder, maybe his countryman Dijksteel could have a word.
And if someone offers a bag of cash for Tavernier, give them a big cuddle.
Roll on next season.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:09:23 PM by kippers
»
Bill Buxton
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:02:17 PM »
My season ticket days are well over. I packed it in when Mc Claren left.I remember sitting in the North Stand admiring the evening sky. I was bored out of my mind. I remember thinking Ive come all this way to look at the sky.Couldnt face the 280 mile round trip anymore.
headset
Re: boro matchday thread!
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 05:47:41 PM »
I'm sat here listening maddo.... for all your good words ....we've still blown a chance that to be fair, not many like me or you expected early season..
chance was blown or not good enough ...both for me
