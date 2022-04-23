headset

boro matchday thread! « on: Today at 02:11:31 PM » the bets are on - could big josh be the boro savior - I hope so -ive gone with him.







Josh Coburn

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer40/1

Swansea v Middlesbrough. £2.50





Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer33/1

Swansea v Middlesbrough £2.50



Martin Payero

14/1

Last Goal Scorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00





Paddy McNair

9/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00





Isaiah Jones

5/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough £1.00





CMON BORO LETS HAVE A PERFORMANCE THAT COMES WITH THREE BIG POINTS.













Bill Buxton

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:51:43 PM » Looking at the League table we could easily end up about 13/14 th if our terrible run of form continues.

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:53:17 PM » luton only bag a draw with blackpool - that's in favour of those chasing a top 6 spot. Had they won that would have been them gone for me.





headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:56 PM »



headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:22 PM »



get into them Boro



headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:09:34 PM » i think bola hit default then and hit it low - maybe a little dink chip would have been better with Coburn on the pitch.

good boro play though



headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:50 PM »





I'm good to fellow boro fans me...





https://soccer24hd.com/home.html

kippers

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:50:50 PM »



all that said we' should be 1.0 up with a Watmore goal which he should have finished off if I



am going to be critical.



0-0 however is still not a bad scoreline





headset

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:09:12 PM »





oh you dirty cunt they've equalized ..





headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:17:48 PM »



fucking mental ... two smashed against the bar...







the has got to be a winner...



headset

kippers

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:26:31 PM » I like Daniel's, hes alright.
We would have been well fucked by now with Lumley in

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:28:35 PM »



Bill Buxton

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #26 on: Today at 04:34:11 PM »



the might be 'playoffs' if we sort our set pice game out...



we've been shite on that side of things years..even with pulis and Warnock the set piece masters in charge.
Wilder the players are just following the trend





headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #27 on: Today at 04:45:29 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:32:29 PM Look at that free kick by Tav....ffs





we've been like that for years..(stat-wise)





its shocking really .... what a dirty stat that would look over the last 5 years...





no cunt in the media will roll that one - without getting a club ban





we should get a petition up for westy Nichols to ask it in his next Wilder presser

headset

kippers

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:00:30 PM » Wasnt bad.

We look shakey at the back with Bamba.

Lack of composure from Connolly.

McGree outstanding as was Dijksteel.

Go and get Piroe in summer Wilder, maybe his countryman Dijksteel could have a word.



And if someone offers a bag of cash for Tavernier, give them a big cuddle.





Bill Buxton

