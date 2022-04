headset

boro matchday thread! « on: Today at 02:11:31 PM » the bets are on - could big josh be the boro savior - I hope so -ive gone with him.







Josh Coburn

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer40/1

Swansea v Middlesbrough. 2.50





Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer33/1

Swansea v Middlesbrough 2.50



Martin Payero

14/1

Last Goal Scorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough 1.00





Paddy McNair

9/2

Anytime Goalscorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough 1.00





Isaiah Jones

5/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Swansea v Middlesbrough 1.00





CMON BORO LETS HAVE A PERFORMANCE THAT COMES WITH THREE BIG POINTS.













Bill Buxton

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:51:43 PM » Looking at the League table we could easily end up about 13/14 th if our terrible run of form continues.

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:53:17 PM » luton only bag a draw with blackpool - that's in favour of those chasing a top 6 spot. Had they won that would have been them gone for me.





headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:54:56 PM »



Oh WILDER SAID... HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR the wilder song is getting sung . the love affair is still on

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:22 PM »



get into them Boro



the kick-off is here - its time to put the taffs to the sword on St George's day get into them Boro

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:09:34 PM » i think bola hit default then and hit it low - maybe a little dink chip would have been better with Coburn on the pitch.

good boro play though



good boro play though Logged

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:50 PM »





I'm good to fellow boro fans me...





https://soccer24hd.com/home.html

https://soccer24hd.com/home.html

a live link for any tight bastards that couldn't be arsed traveling or shelling out whilst abroad - u part-time bastards

I'm good to fellow boro fans me...

kippers

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:48:14 PM » I'd have that Piroe in the Boro team like

headset

Re: boro matchday thread! « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:50:50 PM »



all that said we' should be 1.0 up with a Watmore goal which he should have finished off if I



am going to be critical.



0-0 however is still not a bad scoreline





playing well enough. they knock it about well and look like a good team. who for obvious reasons don't have the right players to make it all work given their league position. all that said we' should be 1.0 up with a Watmore goal which he should have finished off if I am going to be critical.

0-0 however is still not a bad scoreline

good to hear the national anthem getting sung on st Georges day - that will have pissed any 'minority' moon heads off