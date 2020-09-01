Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tin Head The Chosen One No7 To Begin
Yesterday at 09:17:04 AM
Hi Guys, been away for a long time now, but just couldnt resist this post after reading this morning about the Manure fans threatening to blow up Maguires house if he doesnt leave the club.

Then I thought back to ten years ago when what the world media who now view the Manure fans as bitter & deluded fans (the new Geordies) of when their first chosen one No1 banner appeared on the retirement of old whiskey nose. I thought to myself of how many chosen ones has there actually been now & As far as I could remember, the list for the chosen ones reads Moysey, Giggs, Van Gal, Mourinho, Olly, Ranyack, Tin Head.

Then I thought back to the day they rioted at Old Trafford, attacked the police, barracked their own players in the hotel along with attacking the Liverpool bus on a well planned mission just to get a football game cancelled. Now these fans are threatening their players to blow up their homes with their loved ones inside made me realise of how low this club has fallen.

So sad seeing these bitter & deluded fans just not accepting that these owners have outspent every other club over last 5 years but being bitter & deluded, still expect the right to be up there with City & Liverpool. Maybe a season in the European Conference League ( where Im sure they would be favourites to win) might calm them down if they could actually win it.

Thoughts guys😜😜
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 AM
I dont give much of a bugger about any team other than my home town. Supporting other teams is weird and simple trophy hunting. No-one ever says, Yes, I was born in Middlesbrough but Ive been a Walsall fan all my life

Just putting you straight, cocker  :bc:
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 AM
Totally understand your view, but without any other football thread other than about the Boro would make this board totally boring, thats my view anyway.
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:14:24 PM
Why do we give a fuck about yours and Heedsets anti Man U rants??

There are plenty of place for that like. oleary
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:01:27 PM
Wot BESB sed.

Hillsbrough was Karma for Heysel you sad, superficial, prick 😘
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:19:55 PM
If I may pinch a quote from Errol Flynn: Frankly my dear, I don't give a flying fuck!
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 PM
Old enough to remember when Utd fans were supposedly the most feared hooligan element in football. How things change!
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:15 PM
All the mancs are on redraw these days
