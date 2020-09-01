dixieland

Tin Head The Chosen One No7 To Begin « on: Today at 09:17:04 AM » Hi Guys, been away for a long time now, but just couldnt resist this post after reading this morning about the Manure fans threatening to blow up Maguires house if he doesnt leave the club.



Then I thought back to ten years ago when what the world media who now view the Manure fans as bitter & deluded fans (the new Geordies) of when their first chosen one No1 banner appeared on the retirement of old whiskey nose. I thought to myself of how many chosen ones has there actually been now & As far as I could remember, the list for the chosen ones reads Moysey, Giggs, Van Gal, Mourinho, Olly, Ranyack, Tin Head.



Then I thought back to the day they rioted at Old Trafford, attacked the police, barracked their own players in the hotel along with attacking the Liverpool bus on a well planned mission just to get a football game cancelled. Now these fans are threatening their players to blow up their homes with their loved ones inside made me realise of how low this club has fallen.



So sad seeing these bitter & deluded fans just not accepting that these owners have outspent every other club over last 5 years but being bitter & deluded, still expect the right to be up there with City & Liverpool. Maybe a season in the European Conference League ( where Im sure they would be favourites to win) might calm them down if they could actually win it.



Thoughts guys😜😜



