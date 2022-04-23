headset

Chris Wilders stern message to Middlesbrough players « on: Today at 06:29:17 AM »



correct time to roll the sleeves up and take the slim chance that still sits in front of us.



two Welsh sides on the belt who could finish our season off.





the maths still say we have a chance - so whilst I wouldn't put big money on us to clinch a top 6 spot - im still in for the fight whilst the maths still gives us a chance.



we played well last year away to Swansea and were robbed of the points IMO.



they are in a good run of form unbeaten in 7 and given(other results pending) we probably need the 3pts is not a good sign given our struggles in front of goal of late.



I will still back us for the win today in Wales 2-0 Boro (loyal supporter)



bets to come once the teams out. CMON BORO







Keep St. George in my heart keep me English,



Keep St. George in my heart I pray,



Keep St. George in my heart keep me English,



Keep me English till my dying day!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wilder-stern-message-middlesbrough-players-23762512









