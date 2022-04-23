not for me - I will stick with my initial thoughts he will be the first piece in a Man Utd rebuild.
still young enough to see it through, and win something with them if it all comes together (easier said than done)
I know Bellingham is worth a punt, but he could equally be a bit like Sancho not ready to hit the ground running in the premier league.
that said the possible easier less of a gamble move for Rice would be Chelsea of course.
I think the is only them 2 premier league clubs that could afford him + Man City - I rate him me and I would go for him if I was in charge of Man U.
that said everyone outside of Manchester wants to see them struggle for years to come
Man U to beat Arsenal today... 4th is that messed up it will go to near enough the last day IMO.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/18344644/arsenal-declan-rice-transfer-emmanuel-frimpong/