Happy St Georges Day folks - get a John Smith's down you today if you can
Today's money-spinners are.
a couple of fancied gee-gees at Sandown. e/w
15.32 - Sandown Gold Cup - Kitty's Light
17.15 - Sandown - Flashing Glance.
and the usual weekend tricky trebles. 1 in the championship and 1 in the premier league.
in the championship looking for a bit of help from others to help Boro today.
Hull City V Reading - D
Sheff Utd V Cardiff - D
Stoke V QPR - D
In the premier league. 1 off each result.
Leicester City V Aston Villa - away win.
Man City V Watford - (I've gone all towersy with this one) home win.
Norwich V Newcastle - draw.
Happy match day punting folks