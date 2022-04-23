headset

Online



Posts: 5 076





Posts: 5 076 Headsets - St George-s day Money Spinner !! « on: Today at 05:38:19 AM »



Today's money-spinners are.



a couple of fancied gee-gees at Sandown. e/w



15.32 - Sandown Gold Cup - Kitty's Light



17.15 - Sandown - Flashing Glance.







and the usual weekend tricky trebles. 1 in the championship and 1 in the premier league.



in the championship looking for a bit of help from others to help Boro today.



Hull City V Reading - D

Sheff Utd V Cardiff - D

Stoke V QPR - D





In the premier league. 1 off each result.





Leicester City V Aston Villa - away win.



Man City V Watford - (I've gone all towersy with this one) home win.



Norwich V Newcastle - draw.









Happy match day punting folks











Happy St Georges Day folks - get a John Smith's down you today if you canToday's money-spinners are.a couple of fancied gee-gees at Sandown. e/w15.32 - Sandown Gold Cup - Kitty's Light17.15 - Sandown - Flashing Glance.and the usual weekend tricky trebles. 1 in the championship and 1 in the premier league.in the championship looking for a bit of help from others to help Boro today.Hull City V Reading - DSheff Utd V Cardiff - DStoke V QPR - DIn the premier league. 1 off each result.Leicester City V Aston Villa - away win.Man City V Watford - (I've gone all towersy with this one) home win.Norwich V Newcastle - draw.Happy match day punting folks Logged