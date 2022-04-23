Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2022, 06:10:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Headsets - St George-s day Money Spinner !!  (Read 172 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 076


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:38:19 AM »
Happy St Georges Day folks - get a John Smith's down you today if you can monkey

Today's money-spinners are.

a couple of fancied gee-gees at Sandown. e/w

15.32 - Sandown Gold Cup - Kitty's Light

17.15 - Sandown - Flashing Glance.



and the usual weekend tricky trebles. 1 in the championship and 1 in the premier league.

in the championship looking for a bit of help from others to help Boro today.

Hull City V Reading - D
Sheff Utd V Cardiff  - D
Stoke V QPR - D


In the premier league. 1 off each result.


Leicester City V Aston Villa - away win.

Man City V Watford - (I've gone all towersy with this one) home win.

Norwich V Newcastle - draw.




Happy match day punting folks
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 076


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:01:53 PM »
early matchday bets on for some interest and search for some match day winnings!!

Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd 2-1
First Goal Scorer50/1
Arsenal v Man Utd


Raphael Varane
22/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Arsenal v Man Utd

both 50p

win-win - if they dont come in and Arsenal fuck the mancs hard n fast - YNWA monkey
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 419


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:43 PM »
Sections and Acca,

Citeh
Exeter
Rotherham
Harrogate
Hull
Leicester

Sheff Utd
Pompey
Dirty Monkey Mackems
Mansfield
Dag & Red
Notts
Solihull
Wrexham
Stockport
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 076


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:26:52 PM »
Time for the tea-time kick-off.... before Tyson Fury takes the center stage

bets for tonight's dust bin game.!!! monkey

Heung-min Son
Tottenham 3-0
First Goal Scorer33/1
Brentford v Tottenham

Ryan Sessegnon
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Brentford v Tottenham

a goldy horn on both
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 