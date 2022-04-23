Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Headsets - St George-s day Money Spinner !!
Today at 05:38:19 AM
Happy St Georges Day folks - get a John Smith's down you today if you can monkey

Today's money-spinners are.

a couple of fancied gee-gees at Sandown. e/w

15.32 - Sandown Gold Cup - Kitty's Light

17.15 - Sandown - Flashing Glance.



and the usual weekend tricky trebles. 1 in the championship and 1 in the premier league.

in the championship looking for a bit of help from others to help Boro today.

Hull City V Reading - D
Sheff Utd V Cardiff  - D
Stoke V QPR - D


In the premier league. 1 off each result.


Leicester City V Aston Villa - away win.

Man City V Watford - (I've gone all towersy with this one) home win.

Norwich V Newcastle - draw.




Happy match day punting folks
