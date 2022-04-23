Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Inside mad world of Tyson Fury opponent Dillian Whyte
« on: Today at 04:49:42 AM »
a decent article on Fury's opponent tonight.

I have to say - I can't see past Tyson Fury here but like many other boxing fans, pundits etc - you can't rule out the puncher's chance when it comes to the heavyweight division.

Whyte is a bit more than just a puncher but that's his best chance of a win for me tonight

my head says this might go to Fury on points.

that said for betting purposes and a value for money bet.

I'm going 8th round Fury win either by KO or stoppage.

Looking forward to a good fight.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18345805/tyson-fury-dillian-whyte-shot-stabbed-young-dad/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:45 AM »
Fury 8th round
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:31:39 AM »
Fury in 10th
