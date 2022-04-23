a decent article on Fury's opponent tonight.
I have to say - I can't see past Tyson Fury here but like many other boxing fans, pundits etc - you can't rule out the puncher's chance when it comes to the heavyweight division.
Whyte is a bit more than just a puncher but that's his best chance of a win for me tonight
my head says this might go to Fury on points.
that said for betting purposes and a value for money bet.
I'm going 8th round Fury win either by KO or stoppage.
Looking forward to a good fight.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18345805/tyson-fury-dillian-whyte-shot-stabbed-young-dad/