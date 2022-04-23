headset

Online



Posts: 5 059





Posts: 5 059

Re: "Middlesbrough_Gers" « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:32:46 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:41 AM



From Middlesbrough, supports Rangers and posts up duff info/bets on football message boards.



Reminds me of someone but i just can't think who?



https://www.followfollow.com/forum/threads/free-money.202796/





Hmmmm.....wonder who this could be?From Middlesbrough, supports Rangers and posts up duff info/bets on football message boards.Reminds me of someone but i just can't think who?





