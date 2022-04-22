Welcome,
April 22, 2022, 07:25:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
"Middlesbrough_Gers"
Author
Topic: "Middlesbrough_Gers" (Read 125 times)
Bernie
"Middlesbrough_Gers"
Today
at 11:17:41 AM
Hmmmm.....wonder who this could be?
From Middlesbrough, supports Rangers and posts up duff info/bets on football message boards.
Reminds me of someone but i just can't think who?
https://www.followfollow.com/forum/threads/free-money.202796/
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: "Middlesbrough_Gers"
Today
at 12:24:47 PM
Jeff Winter?
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: "Middlesbrough_Gers"
Today
at 05:06:47 PM
It's obvious, as he is obviously wrong....again.
Full of shit, nothings changed.
