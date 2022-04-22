Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: "Middlesbrough_Gers"  (Read 61 times)
TMG501 and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 613


« on: Today at 11:17:41 AM »
Hmmmm.....wonder who this could be?

From Middlesbrough, supports Rangers and posts up duff info/bets on football message boards.

Reminds me of someone but i just can't think who?

https://www.followfollow.com/forum/threads/free-money.202796/
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 064



« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:47 PM »
Jeff Winter?
Tory Cunt
