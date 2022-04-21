Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 21, 2022, 11:06:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is Priti Patel sponsoring Arsenal?  (Read 56 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Spidoolie
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 182


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 PM »
Visit Rwanda logo on their shirt sleeves. jc
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 061



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:32 AM »
Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are both investing in Chelsea apparently
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 