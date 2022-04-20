Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 22, 2022, 02:17:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit! (Read 194 times)
Gray Squirrel
and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 525
One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
on:
April 20, 2022, 02:25:38 PM »
Does anyone remember a lad who went in the Masham years back... Big Boro fan....
Had no arms and used to play the fruit machine using his feet...
He also carried his pint from the bar under his neck...
Trying to remember his name.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 478
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
Reply #1 on:
April 20, 2022, 02:40:34 PM »
Ah you mean violent toe knee.....in fact he wasnt violent at all......he was armless!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 525
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2022, 02:40:34 PM
Ah you mean violent toe knee.....in fact he wasnt violent at all......he was armless!
Nah it wasn't Tony - could have been Tommy though.
Proper cheeky cunt he was - can remember that!
The grey cells aren't what they used to be.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 671
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:47 PM »
He was also a life guard at Berwick Hills believe it or not.
Logged
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 78
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:49:22 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 20, 2022, 02:25:38 PM
Does anyone remember a lad who went in the Masham years back... Big Boro fan....
Had no arms and used to play the fruit machine using his feet...
He also carried his pint from the bar under his neck...
Trying to remember his name.
Richie.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 525
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:01:47 PM »
Nearly gizboro - was talking to a mate last night and he said his name is Ricky but can't remember his second name.
It'll come back - eventually!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...