April 22, 2022, 11:18:33 AM
Author Topic: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!  (Read 173 times)
Priv and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
John Theone
« on: April 20, 2022, 02:25:38 PM »
Does anyone remember a lad who went in the Masham years back... Big Boro fan....

Had no arms and used to play the fruit machine using his feet...

He also carried his pint from the bar under his neck...

Trying to remember his name.

 
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: April 20, 2022, 02:40:34 PM »
Ah you mean violent toe knee.....in fact he wasnt violent at all......he was armless!  :alf:
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on April 20, 2022, 02:40:34 PM
Ah you mean violent toe knee.....in fact he wasnt violent at all......he was armless!  :alf:

Nah it wasn't Tony - could have been Tommy though.

Proper cheeky cunt he was - can remember that!

The grey cells aren't what they used to be.

 klins
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 PM »
He was also a life guard at Berwick Hills believe it or not.
gizboro68
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:49:22 AM »
Richie.
