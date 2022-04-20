Welcome,
April 20, 2022, 03:37:26 PM
One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
Topic: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit! (Read 28 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
John Theone
One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
Today
at 02:25:38 PM »
Does anyone remember a lad who went in the Masham years back... Big Boro fan....
Had no arms and used to play the fruit machine using his feet...
He also carried his pint from the bar under his neck...
Trying to remember his name.
Pigeon droppings
Re: One armed bandit being played by a no armed bandit!
Today
at 02:40:34 PM »
Ah you mean violent toe knee.....in fact he wasnt violent at all......he was armless!
