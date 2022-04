Bernie

"Prince" Harry



Fucks off, doesn't visit for two years, doesn't turn up for his Grandads memorial service.........now claims he's making sure HMTQ is protected!!



I hope to god Charles and William fuck this arsehole off as soon as HMTQ departs this earth.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10734159/Royal-experts-slam-delusional-Prince-Harrys-protecting-Queen-remark.html What a cheeky cunt!!Fucks off, doesn't visit for two years, doesn't turn up for his Grandads memorial service.........now claims he's making sure HMTQ is protected!!

I hope to god Charles and William fuck this arsehole off as soon as HMTQ departs this earth.