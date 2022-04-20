Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2022, 02:16:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New channel - TalkTv  (Read 281 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 064



View Profile WWW
« on: April 20, 2022, 09:28:06 AM »
Id rather watch GB News over Piers Morgan any day !

https://inews.co.uk/news/talk-tv-schedule-launch-line-up-piers-morgan-jeremy-kyle-line-up-rupert-murdoch-new-channel-1575431
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 613


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 20, 2022, 09:34:17 AM »
GB News is great, but i'm looking forward to seeing wehat this new one has to offer - launches in a few days i think?

They have shows from Mike Graham and Julia Hartley-Brewer who are both excellent so that should be good.

 :like:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 829


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 20, 2022, 05:43:31 PM »
What we need is a left wing channel

I know C4 Guardian and LBC sometimes get thrown into the left wing category but they all panicked when Corbyn was elected leader and was he talking about the housing crisis and nationalisation and the NHS and social care

Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 662


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 20, 2022, 06:35:08 PM »
The BBC is identitarian so that passes for left wing.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 192


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 20, 2022, 07:52:46 PM »
Piers Morgan   souey
Jeremy Kyle     souey

Just 2 tosspots missing

Richard Madeley
and Jeremy Vine
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 829


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 20, 2022, 08:02:17 PM »
The worst must be OBrien

He literally shit his pants when Labour democratically elected a socialist leader that talked about housing etc.

Funnily enough I caught some LBC last week and they were discussing the housing crisis which I then realised meant OBrien was not presenting
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 192


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 20, 2022, 08:14:06 PM »
Didnt realise there was a housing crisis.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 829


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 20, 2022, 08:23:26 PM »
Housing crisis particularly for generation Z who now are less likely to own a property or pay 50% of the wage after tax on rents and statistically less likely to have kids

I did say etc - the other issues Corbyn talked about was the NHS and social care as well as wages

It was in part linked to my other comment that I dont know why some left wing media gets labelled as such when as soon as a socialist leader is elected they seem to push against it and as I said panic

Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 613


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:21:59 AM »
Quote from: Winston on April 20, 2022, 08:23:26 PM
Housing crisis particularly for generation Z who now are less likely to own a property or pay 50% of the wage after tax on rents and statistically less likely to have kids

I did say etc - the other issues Corbyn talked about was the NHS and social care as well as wages

It was in part linked to my other comment that I dont know why some left wing media gets labelled as such when as soon as a socialist leader is elected they seem to push against it and as I said panic



The thing is, you can buy a terraced house on Teesside for 50k.

When people say they can't afford a home, what they really mean is, they can't afford the home they want, in the location they want.


Getting back on Topic, Talk Tv launches on Monday with Piers Moron doing a 1 hour interview with Trump. Said to be quite explosive  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 830



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:34:51 PM »
A lot of people dont have £5k-£10k for a deposit, though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 613


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:39:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:34:51 PM
A lot of people dont have £5k-£10k for a deposit, though

You need 5% deposit. So that's 2.5k

If you haven't got that, or can't save it, then you probably shouldn't be looking at buying a property.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 