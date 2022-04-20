Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: New channel - TalkTv
Today at 09:28:06 AM
Id rather watch GB News over Piers Morgan any day !

https://inews.co.uk/news/talk-tv-schedule-launch-line-up-piers-morgan-jeremy-kyle-line-up-rupert-murdoch-new-channel-1575431
Today at 09:34:17 AM
GB News is great, but i'm looking forward to seeing wehat this new one has to offer - launches in a few days i think?

They have shows from Mike Graham and Julia Hartley-Brewer who are both excellent so that should be good.

Today at 05:43:31 PM
What we need is a left wing channel

I know C4 Guardian and LBC sometimes get thrown into the left wing category but they all panicked when Corbyn was elected leader and was he talking about the housing crisis and nationalisation and the NHS and social care

Today at 06:35:08 PM
The BBC is identitarian so that passes for left wing.
Today at 07:52:46 PM
Piers Morgan   souey
Jeremy Kyle     souey

Just 2 tosspots missing

Richard Madeley
and Jeremy Vine
Today at 08:02:17 PM
The worst must be OBrien

He literally shit his pants when Labour democratically elected a socialist leader that talked about housing etc.

Funnily enough I caught some LBC last week and they were discussing the housing crisis which I then realised meant OBrien was not presenting
Today at 08:14:06 PM
Didnt realise there was a housing crisis.
Today at 08:23:26 PM
Housing crisis particularly for generation Z who now are less likely to own a property or pay 50% of the wage after tax on rents and statistically less likely to have kids

I did say etc - the other issues Corbyn talked about was the NHS and social care as well as wages

It was in part linked to my other comment that I dont know why some left wing media gets labelled as such when as soon as a socialist leader is elected they seem to push against it and as I said panic

