Winston

Offline



Posts: 827





Posts: 827

Re: New channel - TalkTv « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:23:26 PM » Housing crisis particularly for generation Z who now are less likely to own a property or pay 50% of the wage after tax on rents and statistically less likely to have kids



I did say etc - the other issues Corbyn talked about was the NHS and social care as well as wages



It was in part linked to my other comment that I dont know why some left wing media gets labelled as such when as soon as a socialist leader is elected they seem to push against it and as I said panic



