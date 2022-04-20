Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 609





Posts: 7 609 Re: New channel - TalkTv « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:17 AM »



They have shows from Mike Graham and Julia Hartley-Brewer who are both excellent so that should be good.



GB News is great, but i'm looking forward to seeing wehat this new one has to offer - launches in a few days i think?They have shows from Mike Graham and Julia Hartley-Brewer who are both excellent so that should be good. Logged