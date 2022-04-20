Welcome,
April 20, 2022, 06:27:00 PM
New channel - TalkTv
Author
Topic: New channel - TalkTv
Ben G
New channel - TalkTv
Id rather watch GB News over Piers Morgan any day !
https://inews.co.uk/news/talk-tv-schedule-launch-line-up-piers-morgan-jeremy-kyle-line-up-rupert-murdoch-new-channel-1575431
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Re: New channel - TalkTv
GB News is great, but i'm looking forward to seeing wehat this new one has to offer - launches in a few days i think?
They have shows from Mike Graham and Julia Hartley-Brewer who are both excellent so that should be good.
Winston
Re: New channel - TalkTv
What we need is a left wing channel
I know C4 Guardian and LBC sometimes get thrown into the left wing category but they all panicked when Corbyn was elected leader and was he talking about the housing crisis and nationalisation and the NHS and social care
