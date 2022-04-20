Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 20, 2022, 08:57:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fears of England fans clashing with rivals Germany  (Read 105 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 047


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:30:20 AM »
at the nations cup - England supporters buying tickets for the german end of the ground.

possible soapy bubble --- monkey  :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18309476/england-germany-fans-clashing-fears-nations-league/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 