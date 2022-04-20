headset

Offline



Posts: 5 047





Posts: 5 047

Fears of England fans clashing with rivals Germany « on: Today at 07:30:20 AM »



possible soapy bubble ---







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18309476/england-germany-fans-clashing-fears-nations-league/ at the nations cup - England supporters buying tickets for the german end of the ground.possible soapy bubble ---