April 24, 2022, 01:26:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
Topic: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
headset
Posts: 5 074
The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 06:47:03 AM
I did laugh out loud when I read that !
it must be a lefty thing throughout the UK..
I thought it was just the fly me to the moon lot OTR that hate this country
that's lefties/mooners OTR down to a T...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18298604/migrants-left-hate-britain-douglas-murray/
Bernie
Posts: 7 613
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 09:36:47 AM
I've heard that Natasha Devon on LBC - utterly dreadful.
That radio station is fast becoming unlistenable now.
kippers
Posts: 3 205
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor
Bernie
Posts: 7 613
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 10:04:57 AM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor
Rutters
Posts: 663
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 11:44:30 AM
I once heard Natasha Devon in praise of Marxism and encouraging people out onto the streets to protest.
'Madness of Crowds' by Douglas Murray is essential reading and should be taught in schools.
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 133
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 04:29:00 PM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor
But what type of brexit?
I voted leave, but expected a relationship like Norway, that what was bandied about.
It has its pro's and cons dint get me wrong but still think we should have stayed in the customs union and also delayed it until the full covid pandemic was properly over.
kippers
Posts: 3 205
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 133
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 05:12:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.
Winston
Posts: 830
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 05:39:28 PM
I dont see any way back for Labour. For at least a generation. Actually Raynor is probably more likely to be prime minister than Starmer. The statistics and problems they face just make it impossible for them to get a majority. Theres simply no way without Scotland and theres arguably bigger issues as well.
Tories will hold their line on policies but may change leader at some point.
Labour seem to have moved right on some of the cultural issues under Starmer anyway.
But Left is a broad definition. The identity politics and moral superiority complex of some of those on the left and total lack of solidarity with the working class cant be held together as left wing under say a political party like Labour. I even expect the May elections to be reasonably fair to the Tories
At some point PR will have to be the solution for those of us on the left but not for the reasons I ever read on the Guardian
kippers
Posts: 3 205
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 20, 2022, 05:49:38 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on April 20, 2022, 05:12:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.
Totally agree, but it wasnt just businesses that should have been dragged into doing the right thing. These wankers with the mantra that Brits wouldn't do certain jobs was very damaging to our young people and changed the demographic of some towns and cities. Also, masses of Roma Gypoes and lowlifes just rocking up was not on either. Many european places are still wick with east european beggars. I agree that free movement should be based on qualifications and ability to finance yourselves.
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 133
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 21, 2022, 06:57:23 AM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 05:49:38 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on April 20, 2022, 05:12:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on April 20, 2022, 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.
Totally agree, but it wasnt just businesses that should have been dragged into doing the right thing. These wankers with the mantra that Brits wouldn't do certain jobs was very damaging to our young people and changed the demographic of some towns and cities. Also, masses of Roma Gypoes and lowlifes just rocking up was not on either. Many european places are still wick with east european beggars. I agree that free movement should be based on qualifications and ability to finance yourselves.
I've nowt against lads n lasses popping over to make a few quid or even settling
Keeping wages low or low opportunity for locals was/is the problem.
Winston
Posts: 830
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 21, 2022, 10:36:00 AM
What are you saying the problem is?, And are you saying the answer to whatever it is is simply an economic response?
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 133
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 21, 2022, 07:16:08 PM
Quote from: Winston on April 21, 2022, 10:36:00 AM
What are you saying the problem is?, And are you saying the answer to whatever it is is simply an economic response?
I'd say mainly the main leave reason was cheap labour and immigration. Immigration hasn't stopped, min skills and wages have been introduced for eu nationals wishing to work here and visas.
If employer's had had to that before brexit, or offered training and we had better prospects for the young I doubt leave would have won.
Appears to be plenty of jobs knocking about and some are offering a decent wage for an 18 year old now.
I'm not against foreign workers picking up the slack on big projects where its hard to fill roles.
Long term jobs poor jobs which have never even been advertised in UK and put straight on the EU jobs portal by agents was the problem.
Winston
Posts: 830
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
April 22, 2022, 11:42:58 AM
I don't agree with that explanation 😲
Winston
Posts: 830
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:25:00 PM
If you want to understand why Brexit happened forget economic arguments and just go back to 96 when there was a fringe Euro scepticism and then look at 97 Blairs legacy and by the time he left office brexit was arguably irreversible. All within 13 years
The Blair timeline has all major contributors - unlimited immigration record levels of manufacturing decline, Voters beginning to abstain who will later vote for brexit - the rise of Farage who literally doesnt become more than a unheard of fringe politician without Blair. Tribal loyalties being torn apart
Blair didnt reform banking and tax evasion. We enter a capitalism for the public era (austerity) and a socialism for the free market bankers (bail outs) meaning that those who advocated free market deregulation would have collapsed by their own rules but the public are expected to be good socialist and see cuts to pay for the loans/bailout for bankers
Rutters
Posts: 663
Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants
Today
Today at 12:15:53 PM
That's a thoughtful analysis
But don't for forget how so many traditional Labour voters turned their back on them when they appeared to favour noisy minorities rather than the working-class as a whole.
