April 21, 2022, 11:06:41 AM
Author Topic: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants  (Read 321 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 AM »
I did laugh out loud when I read that !


it must be a lefty thing throughout the UK..


I thought it was just the fly me to the moon lot OTR that hate this country monkey


that's lefties/mooners OTR down to a T...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18298604/migrants-left-hate-britain-douglas-murray/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 AM »
I've heard that Natasha Devon on LBC - utterly dreadful.

That radio station is fast becoming unlistenable now.
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM »
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
 You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
  This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved.  Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration,  the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
  It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
 You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
  This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved.  Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration,  the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
  It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor

Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:30 AM »
I once heard Natasha Devon in praise of Marxism and encouraging people out onto the streets to protest.

'Madness of Crowds' by Douglas Murray is essential reading and should be taught in schools.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:00 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
 You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
  This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved.  Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration,  the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
  It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor

But what type of brexit?
I voted leave, but expected a relationship like Norway,  that what was bandied about.
It has its pro's and cons dint get me wrong but still think we should have stayed in the customs union and also delayed it until the full covid pandemic was properly over.
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM »
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
  Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:12:30 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
  Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 PM »
I dont see any way back for Labour. For at least a generation. Actually Raynor is probably more likely to be prime minister than Starmer. The statistics and problems they face just make it impossible for them to get a majority. Theres simply no way without Scotland and theres arguably bigger issues as well.

Tories will hold their line on policies but may change leader at some point.

Labour seem to have moved right on some of the cultural issues under Starmer anyway.

But Left is a broad definition. The identity politics and moral superiority complex of some of those on the left and total lack of solidarity with the working class cant be held together as left wing under say a political party like Labour. I even expect the May elections to be reasonably fair to the Tories

At some point PR will have to be the solution for those of us on the left but not for the reasons I ever read on the Guardian

kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 05:12:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
  Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.

Totally agree, but it wasnt just businesses that should have been dragged into doing the right thing. These wankers with the mantra that Brits wouldn't do certain jobs was very damaging to our young people and changed the demographic of some towns and cities. Also, masses of Roma Gypoes and lowlifes just rocking up was not on either. Many european places are still wick with east european beggars. I agree that free movement should be based on qualifications and ability to finance yourselves.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:57:23 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:49:38 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 05:12:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.
  Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.
Free movement works both ways.
Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.
A minimum salary which we have now.
Needed a employ and train local first mentality.
Lots if businesses never. Their model was just agency Polish/ or cheap labour. If we'd have done that long time ago most wouldn't have wanted to leave.

Totally agree, but it wasnt just businesses that should have been dragged into doing the right thing. These wankers with the mantra that Brits wouldn't do certain jobs was very damaging to our young people and changed the demographic of some towns and cities. Also, masses of Roma Gypoes and lowlifes just rocking up was not on either. Many european places are still wick with east european beggars. I agree that free movement should be based on qualifications and ability to finance yourselves.

I've nowt against lads n lasses popping over to make a few quid or even settling 
Keeping wages low or low opportunity for locals was/is the problem.
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:36:00 AM »
What are you saying the problem is?, And are you saying the answer to whatever it is is simply an economic response?
