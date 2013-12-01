headset

The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « on: Today at 06:47:03 AM »





it must be a lefty thing throughout the UK..





I thought it was just the fly me to the moon lot OTR that hate this country





that's lefties/mooners OTR down to a T...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18298604/migrants-left-hate-britain-douglas-murray/

Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:14 AM » Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.

You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'

This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.

It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor Logged

Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:57 AM »

You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'

This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.

It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor



Posts: 5 131 Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:29:00 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:14 AM Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.

You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'

This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.

It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor



But what type of brexit?

I voted leave, but expected a relationship like Norway, that what was bandied about.

Posts: 5 131 Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:12:30 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:02:40 PM Your probably right, but you have to factor in we were dealing with a bunch of twats like Macron.

Any deal like customs union came with the baggage of free movement, the reason we voted to leave.

Free movement works both ways.

Having a better system of employment for overseas workers what was needed. Not a race to the bottom for wages thus not giving kids a chance.

A minimum salary which we have now.

Needed a employ and train local first mentality.

Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:39:28 PM » I dont see any way back for Labour. For at least a generation. Actually Raynor is probably more likely to be prime minister than Starmer. The statistics and problems they face just make it impossible for them to get a majority. Theres simply no way without Scotland and theres arguably bigger issues as well.



Tories will hold their line on policies but may change leader at some point.



Labour seem to have moved right on some of the cultural issues under Starmer anyway.



But Left is a broad definition. The identity politics and moral superiority complex of some of those on the left and total lack of solidarity with the working class cant be held together as left wing under say a political party like Labour. I even expect the May elections to be reasonably fair to the Tories



At some point PR will have to be the solution for those of us on the left but not for the reasons I ever read on the Guardian



