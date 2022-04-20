Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants  (Read 140 times)
on: Today at 06:47:03 AM
I did laugh out loud when I read that !


it must be a lefty thing throughout the UK..


I thought it was just the fly me to the moon lot OTR that hate this country monkey


that's lefties/mooners OTR down to a T...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18298604/migrants-left-hate-britain-douglas-murray/
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:36:47 AM
I've heard that Natasha Devon on LBC - utterly dreadful.

That radio station is fast becoming unlistenable now.
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
 You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
  This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved.  Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration,  the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
  It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:57 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:14 AM
Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.
 You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'
  This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved.  Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration,  the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.
  It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor

Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:30 AM
I once heard Natasha Devon in praise of Marxism and encouraging people out onto the streets to protest.

'Madness of Crowds' by Douglas Murray is essential reading and should be taught in schools.
