Posts: 3 184





Posts: 3 184

Re: The Left seems to hate Britain - yet thinks its fine for migrants « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:14 AM » Most people just want to live uncomplicated lives in a free country with a sound economy.

You get sick and it's taken care of, but most other things you have to look out for yourselves and this is what labour has you believe that it's not your fault you are useless and made a mess of your life, but the 'Tory Scum'

This is an ideal country to learn, live and work without too much red tape. Besides all the bleating of the left, that isnt going to change, as the huge loss of traditional labour seats proved. Whatever labour say on the EU and illegal immigration, the people (mostly) wanted Brexit and the people want an end to the dinghy crisis.

It's that simple, labour need to move to the centre and dump idiots like Corbyn and Raynor