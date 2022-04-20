Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle  (Read 103 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 PM »
Jeez he knows how to turn a one word answer into a full length movie!  

About half an hour ago, he was asked how he met Amber heard, and he's still answering it!  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:36 AM »
I think they are both guilty of twatting each other at times.

him probably more times than her.

she is a looker like - I  wouldn't mind sharing a few lines of the devils' dandruff with her monkey
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:37 AM »
After the London trial, I thought Depp was as guilty as sin!

But after listening to what Amber Heard's ex nanny said about Amber Heard, I've reversed my opinion!

Amber heard totally reminds me of my ex wife....a complete loose cannon, and once she realised the end was nigh, she stuck the dagger in to make him look bad, and her look good.........exactly like my ex wife did to me!

I'm still glad I started divorce proceedings against her, as my true friends knew what she was up to!
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:35:06 AM »
Domestic abuse is vile  :wanker:
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:44 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:35:06 AM
Domestic abuse is vile  :wanker:

...unless you happen to be a Labour or Libdem politician.
Logged
