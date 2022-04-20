Pigeon droppings

Re: Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:37 AM » After the London trial, I thought Depp was as guilty as sin!



But after listening to what Amber Heard's ex nanny said about Amber Heard, I've reversed my opinion!



Amber heard totally reminds me of my ex wife....a complete loose cannon, and once she realised the end was nigh, she stuck the dagger in to make him look bad, and her look good.........exactly like my ex wife did to me!



I'm still glad I started divorce proceedings against her, as my true friends knew what she was up to!