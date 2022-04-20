Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle  (Read 60 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 PM »
Jeez he knows how to turn a one word answer into a full length movie!  

About half an hour ago, he was asked how he met Amber heard, and he's still answering it!  
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 047


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:36 AM »
I think they are both guilty of twatting each other at times.

him probably more times than her.

she is a looker like - I  wouldn't mind sharing a few lines of the devils' dandruff with her monkey
