April 19, 2022, 11:06:17 PM
Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle
Topic: Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle
Pigeon droppings
Johnny Depp doesnt half waffle
Today
at 09:31:15 PM »
Jeez he knows how to turn a one word answer into a full length movie!
About half an hour ago, he was asked how he met Amber heard, and he's still answering it!
Today
at 10:09:17 PM by Pigeon droppings
