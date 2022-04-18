Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2022
Topic: All kicks king off in Sweden
Bill Buxton
April 18, 2022, 05:01:20 PM
Muzzies on the rampage.
kippers
Reply #1 on: April 18, 2022, 05:47:10 PM
Yep. Only needed a spark.
I lived and worked in Linkoping and this idea that Swedes are all welcoming is a myth. Bar owners and locals i talked to were extremely concerned at the numbers filling the town and loitering late at night in the town centre.
Bernie
Reply #2 on: April 18, 2022, 10:17:26 PM
Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.

Im in Malmö on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother.
kippers
Reply #3 on: April 18, 2022, 10:30:08 PM
Random shootings in Tel Aviv.
Rioting in Sweden

The MSM doesn't like to show the muzzies in a bad light.
Big Bad Eugene

Reply #4 on: April 18, 2022, 10:37:38 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 18, 2022, 10:17:26 PM
Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.

Im in Malmö on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother.

You'd only end up apologising after being filled in anyway yer great big vagina  :ponce:
Squarewheelbike
Reply #5 on: April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM
So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off!
calamity
Crabamity


Reply #6 on: April 19, 2022, 09:05:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM
So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off!

I think the trouble in Malmö predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger.
kippers
Reply #7 on: April 20, 2022, 07:34:20 PM
Yes, they do rather get collectively upset over their sky fairies dont they. Bit excessive to riot and burn shit, or even put a fatwa on a Batley teacher !
Bill Buxton
Reply #8 on: April 20, 2022, 07:52:42 PM
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats  by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #9 on: April 20, 2022, 10:14:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 20, 2022, 07:52:42 PM
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats  by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.

As Heinrick Heine once said. "Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people."
Tintin
Reply #10 on: April 20, 2022, 10:41:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on April 20, 2022, 10:14:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 20, 2022, 07:52:42 PM
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats  by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.

As Heinrick Heine once said. "Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people."
So, if a bunch of Christians destroyed your neighbourhood because
someone burned a bible, you would just quote Heinrick and be full of understanding?
Squarewheelbike
Reply #11 on: April 20, 2022, 11:12:10 PM
Quote from: Tintin on April 20, 2022, 10:41:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on April 20, 2022, 10:14:18 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 20, 2022, 07:52:42 PM
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats  by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.

As Heinrick Heine once said. "Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people."
So, if a bunch of Christians destroyed your neighbourhood because
someone burned a bible, you would just quote Heinrick and be full of understanding?

No, I'd quote him as it's a salient warning!
Bill Buxton
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 AM
Pulling the tired old Nazi card I see.
Rutters
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 AM
Some apologists will always try to justify rioting if the 'right' people are doing it.
Bill Buxton
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:29:50 AM
Some apologists will always try to justify rioting if the 'right' people are doing it.


 :like:
Squarewheelbike
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:07:08 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:57:19 AM
Pulling the tired old Nazi card I see.

Against a far right wing book burner, yes!
Squarewheelbike
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 PM
You know what, after a flurry of posts everyone suddenly went quiet about this. I'm guessing a bit of googling went on and that people found out that as well as being a RWNJ hate monger, Rasmus is also a gay paedo! Funny that!
kippers
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:23:28 PM
Nobody gives a fuck about a low lifes actions, but these countries are NOT backward religion dogma countries like Iran.
Fucking respect your adopted home ffs
Big Bad Eugene

Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 PM
Squarebike what a fucking fanny you are
Bill Buxton
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
Muzzies have a track record of being hysterical in a very violent way. Its not just in their adopted European nations. Look what happens to those accused of  blasphemy  in Pakistan for instance. Its as if they go stark stirring mad.
Rutters
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:37:39 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:20:43 PM
You know what, after a flurry of posts everyone suddenly went quiet about this. I'm guessing a bit of googling went on and that people found out that as well as being a RWNJ hate monger, Rasmus is also a gay paedo! Funny that!

You still appear to be apologising for rioting.

Would you be as apologetic if the white parents of Rochdale rioted after the mass rape of their teenage girls? Or the westernised citizens of London rioted after being victims of terrorism? Or the Christians of Batley rioted because of a teacher living in fear of his family's life? ...but they don't. Which is sort of the point.

Personally I think rape, torture and death is worse than book burning. But then I'm not blinded by political dogma.
Rutters
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
Muzzies have a track record of being hysterical in a very violent way. Its not just in their adopted European nations. Look what happens to those accused of  blasphemy  in Pakistan for instance. Its as if they go stark stirring mad.
Maybe they're just angry because he's a 'gay peado'?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #22 on: Today at 07:37:02 AM
Muzzies
Rutters
Reply #23 on: Today at 08:25:52 AM
Bitches
