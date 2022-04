kippers

Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #1 on: April 18, 2022, 05:47:10 PM » Yep. Only needed a spark.

I lived and worked in Linkoping and this idea that Swedes are all welcoming is a myth. Bar owners and locals i talked to were extremely concerned at the numbers filling the town and loitering late at night in the town centre. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 610 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #2 on: April 18, 2022, 10:17:26 PM » Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.



Im in Malm on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 417 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #5 on: April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM » So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off! Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 542Crabamity Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #6 on: April 19, 2022, 09:05:01 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off!



I think the trouble in Malm predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger. I think the trouble in Malm predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #7 on: April 20, 2022, 07:34:20 PM » Yes, they do rather get collectively upset over their sky fairies dont they. Bit excessive to riot and burn shit, or even put a fatwa on a Batley teacher ! Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 510 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #8 on: April 20, 2022, 07:52:42 PM » Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book. « Last Edit: April 20, 2022, 08:00:38 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 417 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 PM » You know what, after a flurry of posts everyone suddenly went quiet about this. I'm guessing a bit of googling went on and that people found out that as well as being a RWNJ hate monger, Rasmus is also a gay paedo! Funny that! Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:23:28 PM » Nobody gives a fuck about a low lifes actions, but these countries are NOT backward religion dogma countries like Iran.

Fucking respect your adopted home ffs « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:06 PM by kippers » Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 510 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM » Muzzies have a track record of being hysterical in a very violent way. Its not just in their adopted European nations. Look what happens to those accused of blasphemy in Pakistan for instance. Its as if they go stark stirring mad. Logged