|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Big Bad Eugene
Offline
Posts: 25
|
Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.
Im in Malmö on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother.
You'd only end up apologising after being filled in anyway yer great big vagina
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book.
As Heinrick Heine once said. "Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people."
So, if a bunch of Christians destroyed your neighbourhood because
someone burned a bible, you would just quote Heinrick and be full of understanding?
No, I'd quote him as it's a salient warning!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Big Bad Eugene
Offline
Posts: 25
|
Squarebike what a fucking fanny you are
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|