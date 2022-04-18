kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 192





Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #1 on: April 18, 2022, 05:47:10 PM » Yep. Only needed a spark.

I lived and worked in Linkoping and this idea that Swedes are all welcoming is a myth. Bar owners and locals i talked to were extremely concerned at the numbers filling the town and loitering late at night in the town centre. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 609





Posts: 7 609 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #2 on: April 18, 2022, 10:17:26 PM » Thanks for bringing this to my attention - very little in the msm unless you dig for it.



Im in Malmö on Wednesday so Id better wear my timpsons in case there is any bother. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 417





Posts: 7 417 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #5 on: April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM » So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off! Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 542



Crabamity





Posts: 8 542Crabamity Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #6 on: April 19, 2022, 09:05:01 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on April 19, 2022, 07:34:12 PM So no one going to mention Rasmus Paluden? A notorious RWNJ who announced plans to visit Muslim immigrant areas and burn the Koran? No, anyone? Well basically, that's what kicked all this shit off!



I think the trouble in Malmö predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger. I think the trouble in Malmö predates that arsehole, but his ridiculous conduct certainly doesnt help. Hes a qualified lawyer too, so not the usual knuckle dragger. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 192





Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 PM » Yes, they do rather get collectively upset over their sky fairies dont they. Bit excessive to riot and burn shit, or even put a fatwa on a Batley teacher ! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 510





Posts: 5 510 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:52:42 PM » Somehow we are supposed to think that wholesale violence,arson and death threats by the religion of peace followers is excusable because some geezer burnt a book. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:00:38 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 417





Posts: 7 417 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:20:43 PM » You know what, after a flurry of posts everyone suddenly went quiet about this. I'm guessing a bit of googling went on and that people found out that as well as being a RWNJ hate monger, Rasmus is also a gay paedo! Funny that! Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 192





Posts: 3 192 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:23:28 PM » Nobody gives a fuck about a low lifes actions, but these countries are NOT backward religion dogma countries like Iran.

Fucking respect your adopted home ffs « Last Edit: Today at 10:03:06 PM by kippers » Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 510





Posts: 5 510 Re: All kicks king off in Sweden « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:30:58 PM » Muzzies have a track record of being hysterical in a very violent way. Its not just in their adopted European nations. Look what happens to those accused of  blasphemy  in Pakistan for instance. Its as if they go stark stirring mad. Logged